Jackie Shroff celebrates 42 years of ‘Andar Baahar’ starring Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane as his 1984 film Andar Baahar, which also starred Anil Kapoor, completed 42 years on Monday.

Marking the anniversary, Jackie shared a montage of stills from the film on his social media account. The throwback features many memorable moments from the action drama, including his intense scenes as Inspector Ravi Khanna, sequences with Anil Kapoor and also glimpses of the film’s gripping narrative.

Jackie captioned the post with “#Celebrating42YearsOfAndarBaahar”.

Released on September 7, 1984, Andar Baahar marked the first screen collaboration between Jackie and Anil Kapoor.

Their pairing then went on to become one of the memorable actor duos of the 1980s and 1990s. The film was directed by Raj N. Sippy and produced by Romu N. Sippy under the Uttam Chitra banner.

The action thriller also starred Moon Moon Sen, Kim, Danny Denzongpa, Gulshan Grover, Parikshit Sahni, Beena Banerjee, Huma Khan, Viju Khote, Sulochana Latkar and Murad in pivotal roles. Jackie played Inspector Ravi Khanna, while Anil portrayed Raja and Danny played the antagonist Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’.

For the uninitiated, the film was reportedly a remake of the 1982 Hollywood action thriller 48 Hrs.

The story revolved around Inspector Ravi, who takes the help of Raja, a criminal and former associate of Shera, to track down the dangerous gangster after he escapes from prison.

The music of Andar Baahar was composed by the legendary R. D. Burman, with lyrics by Gulshan Bawra.

The soundtrack included songs such as ‘Andar Baahar Baahar Andar’, ‘Humko To Yaari Se Matlab Hai’, ‘Mausam Bada Suhana Hai’, ‘Meri Aankhon Mein Zara Jhanko To’ and ‘Kaise Kehte Hain’.

The songs featured playback voices including Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh and Asha Bhosle. The film also had faced competition from B.R. Chopra’s Aaj Ki Awaaz which released around the same time.

–IANS

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