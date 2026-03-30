Kalidas Jayaram pens heart-touching tribute to his late pet

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Kalidas, who is also the son of well known actor Jayaram, has now penned a heart-touching emotional post to his pet, which passed away recently.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kalidas Jayaram, who posted pictures of himself with his dog Bunty, wrote, " That last moment before I left for my shoot… the way you looked into my eyes I felt it. You were telling me something words never could. Maybe you were saying goodbye… maybe you were telling me it’s okay."

He went on to say, "They say dogs don’t live as long as us… but I think it’s because they already know how to love perfectly, something we take a lifetime to learn. And I truly believe this ..someday, when it’s my time… I’ll see you again. Waiting for me just like you always did."

He concluded the post saying, "Run free my boy. No pain, no suffering… just endless fields and peace. Until we meet again, Bunty. You will always be my biggest everything."

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen in director G Prajith's comedy entertainer 'Ashakal Aayiram' that featured him along with his father Jayaram in the lead, will next be seen in director Ahammed Khabeer's upcoming film 'Many Many Happy Returns".

For the unaware, Ahammed Khabeer is best known for his critically acclaimed hit film 'June', featuring Rajisha Vijayan in the lead.

Many Many Happy Returns, sources say, will be a simple romantic entertainer. The film boasts of a gifted technical unit. Screenplay and dialogues for this film, which is expected to release in the summer of this year, has been penned by Ahammed Khabeer along with Jobin John Varghese. Cinematography for the film is by Jithin Stanislaus and music is by Govind Vasantha.

Editing for the film is to be taken care of by Mahesh Bhuvanend and costume design is by Mashar Hamsa. The film is being produced by the production house Monkey Business.

--IANS

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