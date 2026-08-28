Kaley Cuoco recalls lowest point during divorce: Literally thought I was gonna die

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco, shot to major fame for playing Penny in the sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’, has opened up about the lowest point of her life during her divorce, remembering how she was left unable to get off the floor on the morning of The Flight Attendant Season 2 premiere.

Cuoco was on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she said that she felt she had “blown up” her life and would never marry or have children again.

“I just turned 40, and I used the words never a lot before I turned 40, and now I've learned like, oh gosh, like I wish, you know, I wish I could go back and tell my old self, like, it's, sorry, it's, it's, it's crazy,” said Cuoco.

She became engaged to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2013, after three months of dating. They married in 2013 and two years later it was announced that she and Sweeting had decided to divorce.

Cuoco began dating equestrian Karl Cook in late 2016 and married him in 2018. In September 2021, the couple announced their separation. In June 2022, their divorce was finalized.

“I had like the craziest story when, this is a handful of years ago when I said that. I was going through my divorce, and I was actually, it was the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant, and I woke up that morning, I was so depressed and so sad.”

“I couldn't even breathe. I was just like laying on the floor. I could, I literally thought I was gonna die,” said Cuoco.

“I really did. I said, what am I doing? And it was like the worst morning of my life, but knowing the night was coming, it was supposed to be the best night of my life. It's so crazy. Those things sometimes happen at the same time. I was laying on the floor, and I was looking at the floor. My team came over to get me ready, and I, they literally got me ready on the floor. I couldn't get up. I'm like, I can't go. I can't go anywhere.”

The actress thought her life is over.

“I truly thought that. Never getting married again. I'm never gonna have kids.

This is it, and I knew when I was laying on that floor, on my, in my house, I thought, oh my God, this is, this is what they talk about.”

Cuoco said that she felt she hit rock bottom, before meeting her now-partner Tom Pelphrey just three weeks later.

“This is the, this is the lowest point I could get, and I met Tom three weeks later, and I like prayed, and I feel like my soul died. I feel like my soul died, and I also said, I think I did a magazine. I was like, I'm never getting married again, and I said it. I believe that in the moment. Met Tom.”

“You know what, guys? Sometimes you just change your mind, and that's okay. Like, sometimes you change your mind. Like, you probably didn't know I was laying on the floor before my premiere, ready to die. Like, that's true. I don't even know if I've told that story, but like, that's like, supposed to be the best night ever of my career, and I literally saw my soul leave my body.”

The actress said that it still chokes her up, “because it, I can remember it so clearly, but it made me a whole new person, but it takes a long time. It takes a long time to figure that out, and a lot of forgiveness.”

--IANS

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