April 09, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

Kajol wishes birthday to the 'classy gal' Jaya Bachchan as she turns 78

Kajol wishes birthday to the 'classy gal' Jaya Bachchan as she turns 78

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) As veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turned a year older on Thursday, Kajol used social media to wish the actor and politician on her special day.

Kajol took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a rare photo of the two ladies.

Wishing Jaya Bachchan with a lot of hugs and kisses, the 'Maa' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to this classy gal! Hugs and kisses,(red heart emoji) #JayaBachchan(sic)”.

The candid still posted by Kajol is most likely from last year’s Durga Puja celebrations hosted by the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress and her family.

The photograph showed both Jaya Bachchan and Kajol dressed in stunning sarees. They were seen smiling in a candid still in which Kajol lovingly held the veteran actress's hand. The bond between the two actresses is highly palpable in the photo.

It must be noted that Kajol and Jaya Bachchan share a great rapport and are often seen greeting one another with utmost warmth whenever they appear in public together.

They are frequently seen together during Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai.

For those who do not know, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan shared the screen space in Karan Johar's blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Backed by Yash Johar, the drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in significant roles, along with Rani Mukerji making a guest appearance.

One of the most celebrated actresses of her time, Jaya Bachchan gained recognition with "Guddi" and went on to deliver some memorable roles in movies "Abhimaan", "Mili", and "Sholay", to name just a few.

She took a break from acting after tying the knot with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. However, she made a comeback with some more powerful performances in "Fiza" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Jaya Bachchan last graced the screen with Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

--IANS

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