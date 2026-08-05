Kajol reveals her 'first and most useful gift' as she rings in her 52nd birthday

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol appears to have kicked off her 52nd birthday on a healthy note.

The actress revealed her ‘first and most useful gift of the day’ by putting to display a picture featuring a pair of dumbbells, highlighting a healthy start to her new year.

Taking to her social media account on Wednesday, the actress shared a picture of two black dumbbells placed on a gym floor. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "First and most useful gift of the day #birthdayvibes grammar is forgiven today since it's the #specialday."

Adding to the birthday cheer, Kajol's younger sister, actress Tanishaa Mukherji, shared a candid picture of the two laughing together. Wishing her sister through the post on her social media account, Tanishaa wrote, "My darling Kaddy may we always be laughing through life! Happy Birthday my beautiful sis. Love you!"

For the uninitiated, Kajol is touted to be one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actresses.

She made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992 before rising to stardom with films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Salaam Venky amongst many more.

On the personal front, Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The couple who tied the knot in 1999, are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the mythological horror film Maa, where she played a fiercely protective mother. She was seen in the movie, Sarzameen which also starred Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She also made her debut as a talk show host with her show, Two much with Kajol and Twinkle whom she co-hosted with former Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna.

–IANS

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