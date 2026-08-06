Kajol cuts birthday cake with paps at airport, shy Nysa Devgn stays out of frame

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Actress Kajol rang in her 52nd birthday on August 5, with a heartwarming celebration at the Mumbai airport.

The actress who seemed overwhelmed with the paparazzi singing birthday song for her, paused before boarding her flight to cut a birthday cake with them.

Dressed in a comfortable white co-ord outfit paired with a vibrant pink printed shawl, Kajol looked cheerful as she flashed her trademark smile while cutting her birthday cake.

Meanwhile, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn chose to stay away from the cameras, allowing her mother to soak in all the attention on her special day.

The youngster was seen holding her passport and ticket copies while remaining completely out of the frame, appearing shy as always.

Kajol celebrated her 52nd birthday on August 5. She had begun her special day on a healthy note by hitting the gym and sharing a glimpse of her workout on social media. Posting a picture of herself lifting dumbbells.

The actress also received an outpouring of love from the film fraternity, with many Bollywood celebrities taking to their respective social media accounts to wish her on her birthday.

Earlier before boarding the flight, Kajol celebrated her birthday with her birthday twin and actor Vatsal Sheth.

Kajol and Vatsal were seen cutting the cake with their respective families around.

The celebration saw Kajol’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja with daughter Tanishaa Mukherjee along with Kajol's children Nysa and Yug clapping as the their mother and Vatsal cut their birthday cakes.

On the professional front, Kajol made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992 before delivering a string of memorable performances in films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salaam Venky, amongst many others.

–IANS

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