Kailash Kher finds childhood joy in Paris, says ‘the greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher embraced the joy of childhood during his visit to Paris.

The ‘Teri Deewani’ singer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his magical moments from Disneyland Paris. He reflected on the importance of keeping the child within alive. Kailash shared a video from his visit and penned a heartfelt note about finding happiness in simple moments. He wrote, “The greatest journey is simply rediscovering the child within.”

In the clip, the veteran singer could be seen goofing around and smiling while removing his goggles. As he came closer to the camera, he playfully performed antics like a child. The backdrop of Disneyland could also be seen in the video.

A few weeks ago, Kailash Kher had shared a glimpse of how he celebrated his birthday in the beautiful city of Paris. The singer expressed that he was not just marking the occasion but truly living the moment. He shared a picture of himself laughing while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. He also used an effect that showed him appearing to jump against the iconic backdrop.

“Not just celebrating my birthday—living it,” Kher wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Kailash Kher rose to prominence with the soulful track “Allah Ke Bande” from the 2003 film “Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II.” He went on to create a special identity for himself with popular songs such as “Teri Deewani,” “Saiyyan,” and “Bam Lahiri,” many of which he performed with his band Kailasa.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kailash Kher has contributed his vocals to several acclaimed films, including “Mangal Pandey: The Rising,” “Corporate,” “Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love,” and the blockbuster films “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.”

--IANS

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