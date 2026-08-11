August 11, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

K L Rahul wishes father-in-law Suniel Shetty, calls his the 'Best Ajja'

K L Rahul wishes father-in-law Suniel Shetty, calls his the 'Best Ajja'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Indian cricketer K L Rahul shared a lovely social media wish for his father-in-law Suniel Shetty on Tuesday. The right-hand wicket-keeper and batsman called the 'Hera-Pheri actor' the 'Best Ajja' to his daughter Evaarah.

K L Rahul dropped an adorable picture of Suniel holding little Evaarah in his arms on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best ajja (sic)", followed by a hug and red heart emoji.

Suniel's daughter, Athiya Shetty, reportedly started dating KL Rahul in 2019, and the lovebirds finally got married on 23 January 2023 at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

On 24 March 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Evaarah.

Athiya also wished her father by posting a childhood family photo on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday Papa, I love you so much.”

Suniel's son, and actor, Ahan Shetty, uploaded a father-son picture on his IG, accompanied by the text “Happy Birthday Papa.”

Apart from his family members, many from the film fraternity also shared heartfelt wishes for Suniel.

Ajay Devgn dropped a throwback still from the 1994 movie 'Dilwale and wrote, “Happy Birthday Suniel Anna, ek dilwale ki taraf se dusre dilwale ko.”

Jackie Shroff also posted a candid photo of the 'Dhadkan' actor and called Suniel, “Asli Bhidu forever.”

Additionally, Sonu Sood penned on his social media handle, “Janmadin ki badhai Anna, aapka saal shandar ho.”

Suniel's 'Gopi Kishan' co-star Shilpa Shirodkar also treated the netizens with a picture from the movie.

"Sab ke liye Anna but mere liye my only Gopi (red heart emoji) Wishing you an awesome birthday Suniel," Shilpa's wish for Suniel read.

Suniel made his Bollywood debut with 'Balwan' back in 1992, and went on to become a part of some noteworthy projects such as 'Mohra', 'Border', 'Dhadkan', 'Hera Pheri','Main Hoon Na', 'Phir Hera Pheri', and 'Awara Paagal Deewana', to name just a few.

--IANS

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