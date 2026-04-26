Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Adani Vikas Kendra to boost women’s livelihoods in MP's Shivpuri district

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated an Adani Vikas Kendra in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, marking a step toward expanding livelihood opportunities for women through skill development and garment manufacturing.

Located in Badarwas, the facility spans 48,000 square feet and is equipped with 600 modern sewing machines.

It has been designed to function as both a training hub and a production centre, enabling women to gain employable skills while participating in organised manufacturing activity.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia highlighted the broader impact of such initiatives, saying the project reflects the "power of aspiration taking shape" at the grassroots level.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and the Adani Foundation in creating opportunities that can connect local skills to wider markets.

"What we are witnessing in Badarwas is the power of aspiration taking shape. I congratulate Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and the Adani Foundation for creating a platform where skills can reach global markets," the minister said.

"One can see the resolve in the eyes of my beloved didis. Their hopes and aspirations are finding expression through meaningful livelihoods. This centre is a true engine of empowerment, and over the next five years, I am confident that products from Badarwas will resonate across the country and beyond," he added.

The centre is part of the Adani Foundation’s Swabhimaan programme, which aims to link one million women across India to sustainable livelihood opportunities.

As the Badarwas facility reaches full capacity, it is expected to support around 1,500 women with steady income streams.

The initiative is also intended to improve household earnings, reduce reliance on informal employment, and curb migration by creating local job opportunities.

By strengthening women’s participation in economic activities within their communities, the programme seeks to foster long-term financial independence and social empowerment.

--IANS

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