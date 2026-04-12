Justin Bieber performs hits spanning his career as he headlines Coachella

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performed on the second night of Coachella, and treated the festival goers with his solid headlining set.

He appeared relaxed as he arrived on the stage in a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Tell me what song you guys want to hear tonight”, he said, interacting with the crowd and viewers on the festival's live stream.

As per ‘People’, he then ripped through a number of songs off his two latest releases, SWAG and SWAG II, performing them for the first time in front of a live audience.

During the set, he used a laptop to pull up highly-streamed videos of himself, including old YouTube clips of him singing covers and the "standing on business" confrontation with a paparazzi that went viral last June. The singer included songs from his early career, such as ‘Baby’ and ‘Beauty and a Beat’ in his headline set. He also surprised Coachella attendees with appearances from Wizkid, Tems, the Kid LAROI, and Dijon.

His wife, Hailey, 29, was in the crowd to support him. While performing ‘Everything Hallelujah’, the singer shouted out Hailey and their 19-month-old son, Jack Blues. A now-viral clip shared on X shows Hailey waving in response to the sweet moment.

In February, he debuted ‘Yukon’ live at the Grammys, where he wore nothing but satin boxers and socks for the acoustic performance in front of a packed Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The shorts were custom-made. As a result of the camera angles, his backside was in focus for eagle-eyed Bieber fans, who believe the black ink in the upper-mid portion of his back is an outline of his model wife's face from her magazine cover.

Ahead of the festival, the singer has been giving his fans a sneak preview at his upcoming shows by sharing videos of himself and his crew putting together his Coachella set.

--IANS

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