'Just wanted to play freely and back my game,' says Sooryavanshi after blazing ton

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said that a fearless mindset and backing his natural game were key to his stunning century that powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 228/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

The 15-year-old opener, who smashed 103 off just 37 balls with 12 sixes and five fours, revealed that there was no fixed plan behind his aggressive approach, including hitting a six off the very first ball of the match.

“There wasn’t any specific plan to hit the first ball. But we had a discussion before the match. Yash bhaiya said that we should play freely today. If we get the opportunity from the first ball, we should back our game – and that’s exactly what happened,” Sooryavanshi said to broadcasters after his innings.

He added that his approach in the opening over, where he smashed four sixes, was purely instinctive. “There wasn’t much thinking, sir. I just played according to the ball. The wicket felt good, so I backed my game.”

Sooryavanshi also revealed that he keeps his preparation simple but focused, relying heavily on visualisation before stepping onto the field.

“Sir, I think about which bowlers are in the opposition, what shots I can play against them, and how big the boundaries are on both sides. I try to visualise all of that,” he said.

Speaking about returning to the same venue, he maintained that his focus remained on contributing to the team. “Nothing much, sir. Just that I wanted to give 100% for the team and back my game.”

On the pitch conditions, the youngster felt it was a good surface for batting, while also offering some assistance to the bowlers early on. “The wicket is good, sir. The ball was coming nicely onto the bat. With the new ball, there was a bit of movement, and fast bowlers were getting some help too. Overall, it’s a good wicket.”

With Rajasthan Royals posting a massive total, Sooryavanshi believes the team is well placed to defend it.

“It’s a good score, sir. Now we’ll look to defend it, bowl with discipline, and execute the plans we’ve made,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi pulled off a hamstring while fielding during the second innings and was taken off the ground in the third over.

--IANS

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