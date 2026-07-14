Juhi Parmar on 24 Years of Kumkum: 'Some stories never really end'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Television actress Juhi Parmar, on Tuesday, celebrated 24 years of her iconic show ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.’

Juhi, who became a household name with her portrayal of Kumkum, reflected on the show’s unforgettable journey and the special connection it created with audiences. Taking to Instagram, she said that some stories never truly end but continue to live in people’s hearts. Parmar also shared that even after two decades, the affection and appreciation for ‘Kumkum’ remain as warm and special as ever.

Sharing her video of recreating the show’s title track, Juhi Parmar wrote, “Some stories never really end... they simply continue to live in people’s hearts. As Kumkum completes 24 beautiful years on 15th July, my heart is filled with so much gratitude. It’s incredible that even after all these years, your love for Kumkum remains as warm, unwavering, and special as ever.”

“Every message, every memory, every time you hum the title track or tell me how the show touched your life reminds me that what we created together was much more than just a television show—it became a part of so many homes and hearts.”

“Thank you for carrying Kumkum with you through the years, for celebrating every milestone with me, and for showering me with unconditional love. Here’s to the unforgettable memories, the music, the characters, the emotions, and the beautiful bond we’ve shared for 24 wonderful years and may this ‘pyara sa bandana’ between us lasts a lifetime. Forever grateful. Always ‘Aapki Kumkum,” she added.

“Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan” aired on Star Plus from 15 July 2002 to 13 March 2009. It starred Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar in the lead roles of Sumeet and Kumkum, respectively.

--IANS

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