Juhi Chawla wishes 'true style icon & diva' Rekha on her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla wished 'true style icon & diva' Rekha on Saturday as she turned a year older.

The 'Darr' actress posted two rare pictures with Rekha on her official Instagram handle.

In the primary photo, the two ladies were seen hugging as they stood next to acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra.

After this, Juhi shared another still of her getting a peck on the cheek from the veteran actress.

Appreciating Rekha, Juhi called her a 'powerhouse of talent' and 'a true style icon'.

"Happyyy birthdaayy to the one and only, beautiful Rekha ji. Graceful and strong, a powerhouse of talent, a true style icon and a diva. Someone I have always shared so much warmth and affection with. (sic)," she captioned the post.

Many prominent names from the film industry wished the 'Silsila' actress on her special day.

Actress and politician Hema Malini wished her longtime friend happiness, good health, and prosperity.

Dropping a photo of the two of them posing closely together, Hema wished Rekha in the post, “Happy birthday dear Rekha God bless you always with joy, good health and prosperity.”

Sending warm wishes to Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha called her an “epitome of elegance and style”.

As she celebrated her 72nd birthday, Shatrughan took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Lots of love for our own, mystic, mysterious woman #Rekha. Epitome of elegance & style. May you be abundantly blessed with great well-being always. #BirthdayWishes.”

Saira Banu also recalled their time at Filmistan when Rekha used to admire her makeup.

"Some of my fondest memories go back to our days at Filmistan, when I would be shooting on one set and Rekha would be working on another, quite close by. She would often drop into my makeup room, where the wonderful Dinu Endulkar, an exceptionally gifted makeup artiste trained by a British makeup expert, would be working his magic. Rekha would sit on the sofa, watching him work on my eyes, and say to me, “Saira Ji, I want to copy these eyes the way Dinu does them for you!” I can still picture her sitting there, observing every little detail with such interest," she wrote as part of her birthday wish.

--IANS

pm/