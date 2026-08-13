August 14, 2026 12:27 AM हिंदी

Kenyan Speaker visits India, calls on VP Radhakrishnan

Kenyan Speaker visits India, calls on VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, is visiting India to strengthen parliamentary exchanges between India and Kenya, including the recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups, the Indian Embassy in Kenya said on Thursday.

“Kenya and India share a longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments. I have arrived in New Delhi, India, for an official visit to the Lok Sabha at the invitation of my counterpart, the Hon. Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha,” Wetang’ula stated on X.

He added that H.E. Amb received him. Mary Mutuku, Deputy Head of Mission of the Republic of Kenya to India, alongside Hon. Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel, Member of the Lok Sabha, looked forward to productive bilateral engagements aimed at deepening friendship, parliamentary ties and cooperation between Kenya and India.

Om Birla welcomed Wetang’ula along with the Kenyan parliamentary delegation to the Indian Parliament.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the longstanding friendship between India and Kenya, rooted in shared democratic values and a common historical legacy. The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people‑to‑people connections,” Speaker Birla noted on X.

He said sharing legislative experiences and best practices can further deepen institutional cooperation.

Birla also noted that the discussions covered parliamentary capacity building through the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), as well as cooperation in technology and AI, education, healthcare, infrastructure, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy, and digital development.

“I am confident that continued parliamentary engagement will add fresh momentum to India‑Kenya friendship and cooperation,” Birla emphasised.

The delegation also called on Vice‑President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C.P. Radhakrishnan.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice‑President highlighted the close parliamentary ties between India and Kenya and expressed India’s readiness to share its experience in technology solutions and digital technology, including the use of digital technology leading towards a paperless Parliament. He noted the presence of an Indian‑origin Member of Parliament in Kenya’s Parliamentary Friendship Group. He recalled with appreciation the proposal to install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi within the premises of the National Assembly of Kenya.

Referring to India’s development partnership with Kenya, the Vice‑President noted that several projects had been executed in the form of grant‑in‑aid, including the refurbishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Graduate Library of the University of Nairobi and the CT scan infrastructure at the Kenyan Navy Base, Mtongwe. He also recalled India’s assistance during the Ebola Virus Outbreak, when India delivered the first tranche of 4.5 tonnes of medical supplies.

The Vice‑President thanked Kenya for supporting India’s candidature for the non‑permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028–29. He sought Kenya’s support for India’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

US CENTCOM launches first-ever multinational attack drone task force

US CENTCOM launches first-ever multinational attack drone task force

Amaal Mallik calls himself an anomaly in music industry

Amaal Mallik calls himself an anomaly in music industry

How India's economic reforms are paving way for enterprise-led growth

How India's economic reforms are paving way for enterprise-led growth

Grandmasters ​Nihal Sarin and Arjun Erigaisi advance to quarterfinals in chess competition of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 in Paris on Thursday. Photo credit:

Esports World Cup: GMs ​Nihal Sarin, Arjun Erigaisi advance to quarters in chess

Kenyan Speaker visits India, calls on VP Radhakrishnan

Kenyan Speaker visits India, calls on VP Radhakrishnan

MEA reaffirms India-Liberia partnership as new embassy opens in Delhi

MEA reaffirms India-Liberia partnership as new embassy opens in Delhi

Denish Das' 52 powers Barpeta Braves to four-wicket win over Guwahati Royals in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. Photo credit: APL 2026

APL 2026: Denish Das' 52 powers Barpeta Braves to four-wicket win over Guwahati Royals

Le Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka win on Day 2 of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Pune on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Women Hockey Nationals: A.P., Puducherry, Karnataka win on Day 2

Shillong Lajong FC reach quarterfinals with thrilling draw against Langsning FC in a Group E fixture of the 135th Durand Cup, played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC reach QF with thrilling draw against Langsning FC

No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh at the Captains' Meet ahead of the UPT20 League Season 4 in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo credit: UPCA

UPT20 League: No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh