MEA reaffirms India-Liberia partnership as new embassy opens in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is committed to advancing a mutually beneficial partnership with Liberia as the West African nation inaugurated its new Embassy in New Delhi.

“Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela participated in the inauguration of the new Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in New Delhi. The establishment of the Resident Mission is a significant milestone and further strengthens the close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Liberia. Committed to working together to advance a mutually beneficial India‑Liberia partnership,” the MEA stated on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and discussed issues including safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training.

He said on X that he was “delighted to meet Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia” and congratulated her on the inauguration of the new Embassy. He added that they had a productive conversation on multiple areas of cooperation.

“Our meeting also focused on much‑needed UNSC reforms. Confident that our South‑South cooperation will continue to strengthen,” Jaishankar noted.

The Liberian Foreign Minister arrived in India earlier on Thursday.

While extending a warm welcome, the MEA said, “Warmly welcome Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia on her arrival in New Delhi. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the warm and close ties between India and Liberia.”

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar met a Parliamentary delegation from Liberia for a peer learning programme and reaffirmed the commitment to a deeper Global South partnership.

He said on X: “A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA‑funded peer‑learning programme. Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan‑Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar. Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership.”

The delegation comprised members of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives, members of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Liberia, led by Ellen‑Attoh Wreh, and representatives of UN Women.

--IANS

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