Jr NTR’s team issues clarification over his association with organisation using his name

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Jr NTR’s team has issued clarification with regard to a firm using his name in order to build a perception that he is associated with them.

The actor’s team said that the organisation is neither authorised to represent the actor nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity

They said in a statement, “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr. NTR. We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr. NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity”.

They also appealed to traditional media, digital platforms, and fans to refrain from sharing or amplifying unverified information.

“Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr. NTR will be communicated only through Mr. NTR or his official team. Any information or activity circulated through unauthorised individuals or organisations should not be treated as authentic. This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation. We also request members of the traditional media, social media platforms and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours relating to this matter”, they added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has joined forces with director Prashanth Neel for the film 'Dragon'. The makers had earlier shared a special video from the film to mark the birthday of the actor.

The film was originally supposed to release on June 25. However, its release was later pushed to June 11, 2027.

--IANS

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