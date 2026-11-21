Gangtok, Nov 21 (IANS) Top seed and defending champion Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka once again underlined her class to pack off state-mate Lakshya Rajesh to retain the girls' singles crown, while Gnana Dattu TT came up with a triumph in an all-Telangana boys' singles final against Akhil Reddy Bobba in the 49th National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships in Gangtok on Saturday.

Shaina was in control throughout against Lakshya as she won the final 15-10, 15-12 to retain the crown she had won last year in Imphal, Arunachal Pradesh.

The boys’ singles final witnessed a neck-and-neck contest in the opening game, but once Gnana Dattu edged past Akhil, he took control of the second to win 17-15, 15-11 in just under half an hour.

Chhattisgarh’s Divyansh Agrawal began his quest for a double crown with a convincing win in the mixed doubles final as he and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu defeated Amitb Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8.

However, the combination of Divyansh and Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam could not find a way past second seeds Punith S and Pavan S. The Karnataka twins won the boys doubles final 16-14, 15-9.

Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah B and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls doubles crown, beating seventh seeds Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the only match of the day that went into a decider.

Earlier on Friday, Shaina had to fight hard to get the better of 2025 Asian U-17 gold medallist Diksha SR 15-12, 15-17, 17-15 in a 45-minute encounter while Lakshya, seeded eighth, upset second seed Parul Choudhary of Rajasthan 15-10, 15-7 in the semifinals.

In the boys’ singles semifinal, Gnana Dattu eased past Rudhar Pratap Singh Rana 15-7, 15-6 while Akhil Reddy upset second seed Bornil Akash Changmai 15-13, 7-15, 15-6 to set up an all-Telangana summit clash.

Chhattisgarh’s Divyanshu Agarwal will have a chance to grab a double crown after he made it to the boys' and mixed doubles finals.

Results:

Boys' singles: 7-Gnana Dattu TT bt 4-Akhil Reddy Bobba 19-17, 15-11

Boys' doubles: 2-Punith S/Pavan S bt 4-Divyansh Agrawal/Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam 16-14, 15-9

Girls' singles: 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt 8-Lakshya Rajesh 15-10, 15-12

Girls' doubles: 1-Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal bt 7-Aanya Bisht/Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12

Mixed Doubles: 2-Divyansh Agrawal/Varna Prabhuanand bt Amith Raj Natraj/Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8.

--IANS

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