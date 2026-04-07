JPMorgan CEO says bank facing highest risk from ongoing wars

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said that geopolitical tensions, including wars in Ukraine and Iran, are the biggest risk facing the bank and the global economy, and urged a renewed commitment to core American values to navigate these uncertainties.

The CEO warned about economic uncertainty from these tensions including their impacts on commodities as well as the industry-wide impact of artificial intelligence.

“The challenges we all face are significant. The list is long but at the top are the terrible ongoing war and violence in Ukraine, the current war in Iran and the broader hostilities in the Middle East, terrorist activity and growing geopolitical tensions, importantly with China,” Dimon said in his annual shareholder letter.

He described ongoing conflicts as “the realm of uncertainty,” from which "outcomes can be unpredictable and ripple across the economy."

“Even in troubled times, we have confidence that America will do what it has always done — look to the values that have defined our singular nation and sustained our leadership of the free world,” he added.

Dimon highlighted that the 250th anniversary of the United States, presents “the perfect time" to rededicate the principles that shaped the nation, such as freedom, liberty and opportunity.

He warned that the current geopolitical events will shape "how the future global economic order unfolds.” He then added, “Then again, it may not,” pointing to the nature of uncertainty in the global economy.

He said that the trade battles initiated by US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs are clearly not over.

The American banking giant's chief said the pace of AI adoption far surpassed any previous technological advancement and called the impact from its implementation “transformational,” however maintaining caution on how the AI revolution will ultimately unfold.

—IANS

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