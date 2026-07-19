Josh Duhamel recollects when he realised he was 'too old' for his wife

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel has opened up about the moment when realization about his age gap between him and his wife hit him like a trainwreck.

The actor revealed the exact moment when he realised he was "too old" for his wife, Audra Mari. The 53-year-old actor shared that he has a much younger sister, Kassidy, who is almost the same age as his wife.

The actor appeared on ‘The HoneyDew With Ryan Sickler’ podcast, and shared that he saw a baby photo of his sister, which drove home the size of the age gap between himself and 32-year-old Audra Mari.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 after four years of dating. The actor revealed that his wife and his sibling were born just "months apart".

He said on The HoneyDew With Ryan Sickler podcast, “Kassidy came along, and I was playing football at Minot State University. Warming up on the sideline. And I remember looking up at the stands, and I see my mom and (she) has this bump. And I’m like, ‘What the, Is my mom pregnant?’ I was 21 years old, and she’s having another baby. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you gotta be kidding me!’ So, now we love it”.

The actor then said how there is a photo of him at 21 holding the "little bitty infant" Kassidy. He said, “I looked at the photo, and I looked at my wife, and I said, ‘You know, you and Kassidy are exactly the same age’. (I thought) 'Is that a highlight or a lowlight? I’m not sure'. (I told Audra), 'Ooof, I am officially too old for you’. They’re literally like months apart in age. I never looked at it like that until I saw that photo. I was like, ‘Wait a second’”.

The actor recently shared that he initially dismissed the idea of dating Audra because he thought she was "too young" for him but she soon changed his mind.

Appearing on The Skinny Confidential podcast, he said, "We had a barbecue at my house .. "She and I had been in contact because I knew she was from North Dakota, she'd done really, really well in Miss USA (beauty pageant). I wasn't even inviting her because I wanted to date her because she was too young for me to be honest”.

“I wasn't looking for (that). I'm not going to be that dude. So I invited her and she comes to the door and I'm like, 'Holy s***. (She's) so beautiful’. I was still like: 'No, no, no'”.

However, Josh was won over by Audra after seeing the way she interacted with the children at the barbecue, admitting she came across as "really wholesome" and reminded him of "home".

--IANS

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