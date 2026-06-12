June 12, 2026 12:25 PM हिंदी

John Cena: Really struggled with losing my hair

John Cena: Really struggled with losing my hair

Los Angeles, June 12 (IANS) Hollywood star John Cena says he "really struggled" with losing his hair and praised his wife Shay Shariatzadeh for helping him to be "vulnerable".

Asked if something changed his mindset about his health, he told Us Weekly magazine: "I really struggled with losing my hair, and to be able to openly talk with my bride about it (did that). She kind of held my hand. Here’s some big, tough guy who thinks he’s indestructible. … None of us are perfect.

"We’re all flawed. If you can be vulnerable, there’s beauty in that. … This is the new chapter: my hair transplant, me being an advocate for sunscreen because I was an idiot and didn’t put on sunscreen. I’ve had to go through some pretty tough phone calls and pretty tough procedures with that."

Cena is a "strong advocate" for hair transplants and embraces various other ways to look after his locks, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I feel great and again, not perfect, but I’m taking steps at a time. My first transplant was a minimal procedure. I had a huge spot in the back, and they covered it up, but I didn’t exhaust my donor sites.”

“Now I’m talking inside baseball, but this is all knowledge I got by talking to a professional. Imagine what can happen! That’s why I’m such a strong advocate. I see (a doctor) every six weeks. I get PRP treatment. I do red-light therapy, vitamins, finasteride topical, exosome topical — I’m all in."

The Barbie star revealed last year he had been diagnosed with skin cancer twice and he's said that the health scares made him realise he wasn't "bulletproof".

He said: "I thought I was young and bulletproof. That’s not true. And man, you hear from your friends or guardians as a young person, 'Put on sunscreen!' You don’t think it’s going to affect you — it’s real and it can affect you."

The actor recently discovered he needs glasses.

He said: "I got these nice vintage opera glasses. … I love to read, and I started reading pages of books three times over again. I was like, I gotta get help, and when I did, I discovered there wasn’t just one problem. I realised that I’m not as young as I used to be, and I had an entirely new disease I knew nothing about."

--IANS

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