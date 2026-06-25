June 25, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

John Abraham shares AI video of upcoming project, Internet slams half-hearted effort

John Abraham shares AI video of upcoming project, Internet slams half-hearted effort

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham, who was last seen in ‘Tehran’, has shared the first look of his yet-to-be-titled project.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an AI-generated video in which he could be seen in the character of a medieval sailor, who is cruising through the violent waves.

He wrote in the caption, “New Waters. New Winds. New Horizons. Setting sail into the unknown. Stay tuned”.

However, the netizens were quick to point out the half-hearted effort put in the video. One user wrote, “Such poor AI”. Another user wrote, “Bollywood ko naya tarika mila gya movies khrab krne ka, AI (Bollywood got its hands on a new technique to ruin movies, AI)”.

A 3rd user wrote, “At least make it better if you’re using AI”.

Meanwhile, earlier the actor spoke about his upcoming action film ‘Force 3’. He said that he shares a deeply emotional bond with the franchise.

Talking about ‘Force 3’, John said in a statement, “‘Force’ has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space”.

‘Force 3’ is directed by Bhav Dhulia of ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and ‘The Freelancer’ fame, the third instalment of the successful action-thriller franchise promises to pack a punch. Produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation, Force 3 will see Harshvardhan make an entry into the franchise. While John will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Harshvardhan Rane’s character is still under wraps.

--IANS

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