Joe Jonas sips on ‘grape juice’ with ‘sis’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Singer Joe Jonas shared a funny moment with his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas sipping on some wine, which they tagged as “grape juice”.

Joe shared a video featuring him with his brother Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka enjoying a glass of chilled wine paired with a perfectly arranged lavish charcuterie board at a vineyard.

The hilarious video had a text overlay that read: “Getting drinks with that one friend”. It showed Priyanka enjoying her drink while Joe chugged his wine in one go, leaving the actress looking disapproving.

“Grape juice with sis,” Joe captioned the clip.

Talking about Joe, he and his brothers Kevin and Nick rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006.

The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time, gaining a large following through the network: they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010).

The band's third studio album, A Little Bit Longer in 2008, saw continued commercial success for the group; the album's lead single "Burnin' Up".

After the group confirmed a hiatus, Joe released his debut solo studio album, Fastlife in 2011, which saw moderate commercial success. After the Jonas Brothers officially parted ways due to creative differences, Jonas formed the funk-pop band DNCE in 2015, serving as the lead vocalist. The group saw the significant commercial success of their debut single "Cake by the Ocean".

Talking about Priyanka, she is currently in Hyderabad with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick.

--IANS

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