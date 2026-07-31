Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for niece Diviyanaa: You’ll never have to walk a single day without your mama

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani penned a warm note for his niece Diviyanaa on her birthday and promised her that he will be standing by her through every milestone and celebrating the joy of watching her grow into a beautiful soul.

Jackky shared a video montage featuring Diviyanaa, who is the daughter of his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. She is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh’s brother Dhiraj Deshmukh.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my sweet Divi! Every step you take in life, Diviyanaa, I will be right there beside you holding your hand, celebrating your wins and loving you through every single moment.”

“Watching you grow into such a beautiful soul is the greatest joy of my life. You’ll never have to walk a single day without your mama right by your side. Love you to the moon, the stars and back again.”

Talking about Jackky, he made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi. In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

His recent work includes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which he produced under his production banner Pooja Entertainment.

The science fiction action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar turned out to be a dud at the box-offce.

Sharing its name with the 1998 film, the 2024 thriller film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story follows two former soldiers in a race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.

--IANS

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