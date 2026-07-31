Imtiaz Ali: The impetus is on us filmmakers to make wonderful films

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is over the moon with the response his latest release has got, showcasing gratitude to audiences for embracing the film and creating strong word-of-mouth. He added that the "impetus is now on filmmakers" to deliver wonderful films for cinephiles who are once again eager to return to theatres.

Imtiaz took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film with the feat it achieved of running for almost two months in the cinema halls. He tagged it as a “rare feat for any film.”

“Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience - the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth - for no reason except that they liked the film. May the tribe increase!,” Imtiaz wrote.

Imtiaz said that the positive reaction of the audience to his film “is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers.”

“the love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service,” Ali added.

“The love that the stellar cast and crew put into the film has been reciprocated by the audience and I am very happy about that. the support of exhibitors and distributors to this film that did not have a good opening was crucial for its unusual success.”

He went on to thank the makers of the film and added: “And finally, congratulations to the entire Hindi film industry for the footfalls we are receiving this year at the theatres. Now the impetus is on us filmmakers to make wonderful films for the audience that seems keen to visit theatres for it.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor.

--IANS

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