Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West cancels maiden headlining tour

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West’s maiden headlining tour since releasing her debut EP titled “N0rth4evr” has been canceled.

The 13-year-old was set to be on tour alongside rapper Molly Santana for the Kimokawaii Tour, which would have kicked off on August 5 in Dallas.

Now, the tour dates for both Dallas and the August 17 show in Toronto are marked as “canceled” and the tour’s official website appears to have been taken down, reports people.com.

An August 25 show at San Francisco venue The Midway remains listed on the venue’s website.

North released her debut EP in May, and the milestone was celebrated by the whole family.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including her uncle Rob Kardashian, aunt Khloé Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner, posted pictures on their Instagram Stories.

In the lead single from the EP, “Piercing On My Hand,” released in February, North addressed the public conversation surrounding her dermal piercing.

North was born in 2013. She appeared in the music video for her father's 2014 single "Only One", and made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with her mother.

As a child actress, she made her film debut as the voice of Mini in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023.

In 2024, she performed "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" at the Hollywood Bowl's The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event. In February of that year, she made her recording debut on ¥$'s single "Talking / Once Again".

She also appeared on the duo's 2024 song "Bomb" alongside her sister Chicago, as well as FKA Twigs's "Childlike Things", where she performed in Japanese on both songs.

Talking about her mother, Kim on July 27 she paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ," on her 92nd birth anniversary. She had posted a string of images with her late grandmother on Instagram and wrote an emotional message, where she shared she is discovering new stories about her grandmother while going through her belongings with her mother Kris Jenner.

--IANS

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