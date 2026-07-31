Subhash Ghai shares Sant Kabir's teachings on finding peace in challenging times

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a thought-provoking message inspired by the teachings of Sant Kabir. He highlighted the importance of finding peace and understanding life amid challenging times.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Taal’ director shared Kabir's verses and reflected on how the mystic poet's wisdom continues to remain relevant even today, especially during moments of stress and uncertainty. Ghai posted a picture of Kabir and wrote, “Only Their wisdom quotes cud survive our peace in mind by understanding life n world n we need to read sant #Kabir even today sp when we under tensions Indian mystic and poet Kabir was born near Benares. He grew up in a family of Muslim weavers before becoming a disciple of the Hindu ascetic Ramananda.”

“Kabir’s poetry draws on both Hinduism and Islam, though he was critical of certain aspects of both faiths. "Kabir stands in the marketplace, wishing well for everyone; He is neither friends with anyone nor holds enmity towards anyone.”

Previously, the filmmaker and producer had spoken about the positive changes Osho brought to his life. He had also shared a throwback picture of himself standing in front of publicity material featuring Acharya Rajneesh, the founder of the Osho movement.

“It took 50 years for me to understand the value of a guru till I read #OSHO in 1975 who kept enlightening me about myself people n ultimate truth till today. He gave me a power within myself to grow at all levels at everytime. The Osho movement emerged in the 1970s as a global spiritual movement, and blended meditation, mindfulness, self-awareness and personal freedom. It attracted followers from around the world through its unconventional teachings, dynamic meditation techniques and rejection of rigid religious traditions.”

“How can I express my gratitude to this great Guru #Osho. who gave me a happy peaceful life till date. Thank u is too small word (sic)”, he added.

Subhash Ghai has delivered several memorable films throughout his career, including “Ram Lakhan,” “Saudagar,” “Khalnayak,” “Pa"Pardes,"d “Taal.”

--IANS

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