July 31, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Shailesh Lodha recalls his long friendship with Sonu Nigam in b’day note

Shailesh Lodha recalls his long friendship with Sonu Nigam in b’day note

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Shailesh Lodha, who shot to fame with his work in “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma”, penned a heartfelt birthday note for singer Sonu Nigam, reminiscing about their decades-old friendship and humble middle-class beginnings.

Shailesh shared a sepia-hued throwback image featuring him alongside Sonu from their younger days.

“Aaj @sonunigamofficial ka Janam Diwas hai... Shubhkaamnayein anant hain. Hamari mitrata us zamaane se hai jab hum dono hi aise nazar aate the. Dono hi madhyam varg se aaye... Bachpan mein hi manch ne apna liya aur bas tab se kaam hi kar rahe hain. Aur Sonu ne to yash aur kirti ke kirtimaan gadh diye hain. Bas aise hi apni awaaz se karodon dilon ko khushiyan baantte raho,” he wrote.

(Today is @sonunigamofficial's birthday... My heartfelt wishes for him are endless.

Our friendship goes back to a time when both of us looked like this... We both came from middle-class families. The stage embraced us in our childhood, and we've simply kept working ever since. Sonu, of course, has gone on to set remarkable milestones of success, fame, and glory. May you continue to spread happiness to millions of hearts with your incredible voice. Wishing you a very happy birthday and many more years of success!)

Shailesh first appeared on Wah Wah, a poetry show created by Shri Adhikari Brothers, and then on Comedy Circus as a contestant. He portrayed Taarak Mehta in the sitcom series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2022.

The actor was the main presenter in the TV program Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! telecast. In 2019, he appeared in the comedy film Wig Boss along with Sunil Pal and Rakhi Sawant. In 2022, Lodha filed a lawsuit against producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his pending dues.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah abbreviated as TMKOC, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha.

The series is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a diverse community with people from different cultural and regional backgrounds.

--IANS

dc/

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