Mammootty completes his portions in Dhanush-starrer 'Om'

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty has now completed his portions in director Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om', featuring Tamil star Dhanush in the lead.

Mammootty Kampany, the production house of actor Mammootty, took to its Instagram page to drop the update. Sharing a video of Mammootty arriving in Kochi, the production house wrote, "Our Dearest Mammukka is back in Kochi after completing his portions for #OM #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany #Mammukka."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed earlier that Mammootty plays a character called Karthikeyan the film. Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film which was held in June this year, Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty played a character called Karthikeyan in the film and that 60 to 65 per cent of filming had then been completed.

For the unaware, the unit of the film had recently shot in Malaysia. Mammootty had also jointly celebrated his recent National Award win with three other National Award winners -- Dhanush, director Rajkumar Periasamy and editor Kalaivanan -- on the sets of the film.

Although the makers have announced that the film will hit screens on October 16 this year, sources claim that the makers are likely to change the release date. A new release date is likely to be announced soon, they claim.

Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film that has triggered huge expectations.

The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

A title teaser that the makers had released some time back had showed that the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter in the film. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush was seen coming to their rescue.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

mkr/