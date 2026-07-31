July 31, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan recalls 'having the best time' making 'Dishoom' with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez

Varun Dhawan recalls 'having the best time' making 'Dishoom' with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated 10 years of his action-comedy film “Dishoom.”

He recalled the memorable experience of working with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Taking to Instagram, John shared throwback pictures from the set and expressed his fond memories of making the Rohit Dhawan directorial. He captioned the post, “Toh Dishoom Had the best time making a film with my brothers rohit @thejohnabraham @jacquelienefernandez. We shot a large portion of it in UAE. How time flies but anytime india ko bura kahaan toh dishoom can be back. 10 years.”

In the carousel photos, Varun Dhawan gave a glimpse of his strong bond with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the pictures, Varun and John could be seen posing together, while the ‘Student of the Year’ actor also shared goofy moments with Jacqueline.

Released in 2016, “Dishoom,” helmed by Rohit Dhawan, featured Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in the roles of police officers Junaid Ansari and Kabir Shergill. The action-comedy followed their race against time after India's leading cricketer went missing in the Middle East, forcing the two officers with contrasting personalities to join forces for a 36-hour rescue mission.

Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Nargis Fakhri featured in special cameo appearances in the film.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the romantic comedy “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. Mouni Roy made a special appearance. The movie was released in theatres on June 5.

--IANS

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