J&K crowned champions of IDCA T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf

Surat, Nov 2 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir emerged champions of the IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026, while Rajasthan finished runners-up in the tournament held in Surat, Gujarat.

Tamil Nadu Deaf’s Sai Akash was named Player of the Series and also received the Best Batsman of the Series award. Rajasthan Deaf’s Sanju Sharma was adjudged Best Bowler of the Series, while Jammu & Kashmir Deaf’s Shariq Majeed received the Player of the Match award in the final.

Organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), in association with the Gujarat Deaf Cricket Association (GDCA) and Deaf Cricket Association Surat (DCAS), the championship was held from October 26 to November 1 at Bawaji Cricket Ground, Bhatpore. Teams representing 14 states and regions across India participated in the tournament.

The 10th edition marked the first time Surat hosted the national-level T20 championship for deaf cricketers, providing a platform for players to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level.

The closing ceremony was attended by Santosh Kumar Rai, IAS, Special Secretary, Home Department, Government of Delhi, as the chief guest. He congratulated Jammu & Kashmir on winning the title and Rajasthan on finishing runners-up, while acknowledging the contributions of the participating players, coaches, officials, organisers, sponsors and volunteers.

"These talented deaf cricketers have demonstrated that hearing impairment is never a barrier to achieving excellence in sports. Such initiatives provide a valuable platform for deaf athletes to showcase their talent, promote inclusion and equal opportunities, and inspire future generations," Santosh Kumar Rai, IAS, said,

IDCA president Sumit Jain said the tournament’s successful conclusion marked another milestone in the association’s efforts to strengthen deaf cricket in India.

“The successful conclusion of the 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf marks another important milestone in our efforts to strengthen the platform for deaf cricket in India. Bringing together 14 teams from across the country in Surat, for the first time, reflects the growing reach of the sport and the commitment of everyone working to advance it. We congratulate Jammu & Kashmir on winning the championship and Rajasthan on finishing as runners-up. Our appreciation goes to GDCA, DCAS, the participating teams, officials, volunteers and partners whose collective efforts made this edition possible,” Sumit said.

GDCA general secretary Mittal Shah also highlighted the significance of hosting the national championship in Surat.

"The exceptional talent, discipline and spirit shown by all teams made it a memorable celebration of deaf cricket. We extend our sincere gratitude to IDCA, the players, officials, volunteers, sponsors and partners for making this event a grand success. Heartiest congratulations to Jammu & Kashmir on their title win and to Rajasthan for their strong finish,” Mittal said.

The closing ceremony also featured a special retirement felicitation for Parth Gajjar in recognition of his contribution and service to Indian Deaf Cricket.

The championship was organised by IDCA, hosted by GDCA and co-hosted by DCAS, under the coordination of Mittal Shah. The tournament also received support from cricketing institutions and governing bodies, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), GDCA, Surat District Cricket Association (SDCA) and DCAS.

--IANS

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