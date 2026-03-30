Jisshu Sengupta on breaking the ice with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan during ‘Bhooth Bangla’ shoot

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bengali cinema star Jisshu Sengupta, who is all set to star in the upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla, opened up about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan on the sets of the movie.

He further revealed how he initially took time to understand the director’s working style before settling in comfortably.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor shared that during the first couple of days on set, he felt a sense of nervousness, not out of pressure but because of the opportunity to work with Priyadarshan.

‘The first couple of days, I was really wouldn’t say I was tense, but I was, you know, working with “THE” Priyadarshan. On the set, he is a very chilled-out director. He has fun and takes advice from everyone,’ Jisshu said.

He added, “Akshay sir would come and say, “Sir, maybe we can do it like this,” and he would say, “This is a good thing, let’s do it.” That’s the kind of person he is.”

Jisshu further said, “Akshay paaji was also a delight to work with. It was so much fun to be around him.”

Recalling his initial confusion, the actor shared that the director’s minimal feedback left him slightly unsure about his performance.

‘The first couple of days, I was a little unsure because he would say “cut” and then “next shot”. So I thought maybe something was going wrong. Then I went and asked Abhilash, who is the next in command. I said, “Abhilash, sir is not saying anything. Is it okay?”’ he said.

He further shared that he was reassured about Priyadarshan’s working style.

“Abhilash told me, “No, no, Jisshu sir, everything is fine. He’s just like this.” Then after two to three days, I was okay. If he’s not okay, he will come and tell you. If he is okay, he will not say anything,’ he added.

Jisshu said that once he understood the ace filmmaker’s approach, he became completely at ease on set.

‘Once I understood that if he is not saying anything, it means everything is okay, I was completely at ease. It has been a lot of fun working with him. There’s no two ways about it,’ he said.

He also spoke about the London schedule of the film.

‘There was a schedule in London, and I was the only actor there, but we had so much fun. Priyadarshan sir and I had a great time there as well,’ he further said.

The actor also stated that Akshay Kumar is equally fun, further mentioning that the actor is so much fun to have around.

Talking about ‘Bhooth Bangla’, the movie marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after many years.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani. It releases on the 10th of April.

–IANS

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