June 03, 2026 10:01 PM हिंदी

Jim Sarbh reveals why he wants to portray Jim Corbett on silver screen

Jim Sarbh reveals why he wants to portray Jim Corbett on silver screen

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released OTT show ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, wants to work on a biopic based on the hunter and author, Jim Corbett.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show in Mumbai. During the conversation, the actor said that he is captivated by the hunter.

Jim told IANS, “I'm fascinated with that guy. I hope somebody makes a show or a movie based on him. I would love to play the character, One, of course. And two, it is really another one of these inspiring stories of an English guy raised in India. He grew up in India, absolutely rejected wanting to go back home. He had no desire to go back home. Did not enjoy his compatriots and how they were treating India, and thought they were exploiting it completely. He fell in love with the place”.

The actor further mentioned, “He could speak Hindi better than anybody else around. He started out as a hunter because that's kind of what he had done when he was younger, hung up his gun. He would only come back in at specific times when there was a man eater basically that needed hunting. You hear the stories and it's incredible. He said that if he had grown up in a different time when the camera was invented instead of the gun he would have never picked up a gun. He would have never ever picked up a gun. Back then the only way to go into the jungle for 5-6 days was if you were a hunter. There was no other financial fiscal way to support it. What an interesting, lovely story. I hope that gets made one day. Someone makes it”.

‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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