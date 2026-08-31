Jiiva's 'Thagappan' unit wraps up film's shoot!

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS)The makers of director Ra. Venkat's upcoming family entertainer, 'Thagappan', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to its social media timelines, Lark Studios, the production house producing the film wrote, "Every frame holds a feeling. Every moment carries a memory. #Thagappan Shooting Wrapped! The emotions begin soon in theatres. In Cinemas December 2026."

The makers also shared a video on the occasion with the entire unit screaming, "It's a wrap!."

Sources say that the film, which is set against a Madurai backdrop, will revolve around the bond between a dad and his son. It will look to highlight the significance of family relationships and human values, they added.

For the unaware, the film, which is being produced by K Kumar, is slated to hit screens in December this year.

Recently, the makers had released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. Lark Studios took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

It wrote, "Everything is fair in a father’s love. Presenting the world #Thagappan !In Cinemas December 2026."

The unit has completed the shooting of the film in one go. Sources had, on an earlier occasion, said that several onlookers, who recently witnessed the canning of some crucial scenes, were moved by what they saw and went up to congratulate the unit.

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in this film, which will have music by Marshall Robinson. The film has cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by the very gifted Nagooran Ramachandran.

Art direction for the film is being handled by K B Nandhabalan while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew. Rithesh Selvaraj has designed the costumes in this film, which P Balakumar serving as its executive producer.

--IANS

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