‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ couldn’t reverberate in DU: BJP hails ABVP sweep in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) resounding victory in Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday was interpreted by pollical observers and BJP leaders as a rejection of Congress-style politics and ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ by the youth.

The BJP-backed ABVP won the posts of DUSU President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. The Vice-President’s post was won by an independent, leaving the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) with a zero.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin hailed ABVP’s victory. “Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP’s historic victory in the DUSU elections! This victory reflects the youth’s continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of Nation First, and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he wrote in a message on X.

“DUSU giving ABVP this win is a big message in itself. It shows that young and aspirational India relates to the values of growth and nationalism,” said another BJP leader.

“The Congress and their bunch of Naraz Fufas did whatever they could to mislead and misguide the youth. But the youth has clearly not fallen for their lies,” he said.

Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s student outreach, he said, “Jhooth Ki Goonj couldn’t reverberate in DU, which is a mini-India. NSUI, which dominated DUSU for a long time earlier, is now at zero. A big fat zero. Congress and youth can’t be together. Youth is anti-Congress style politics.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted ABVP for the landslide victory.

“This victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the youth in the Nation First policy. I am confident that ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication and commitment to student interests, national service, and nation-building. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire ABVP team and best wishes for a bright future!” he said in a post on X.

Hailing ABVP’s sweep in DUSU elections, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Students from across the country study at Delhi University. The DUSU is recognised as the voice of students from across the country. The landslide victory of ABVP at Delhi University shows that what Congress and the opposition parties go around calling 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is actually 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'"

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X, "Delhi after Chandigarh! Jhooth Ki Goonj loses; Sach ki Hukar wins in Delhi University Student University Elections! ABVP Wins Big! Youth choose patriotism, development and Vision of PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047! Rahul Gandhi's fake PR propaganda falls flat!"

Apart from winning three out of the four DUSU posts, the ABVP’s performance in North Campus, which has some of India’s best colleges like SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, KMC, Ramjas and Law Faculty, was also good, said a BJP leader.

In the results announced in the evening, ABVP’s Yash Dabas beat Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) candidate Vijay Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Dabas polled 24,576 votes, and Meena got 22,523 votes.

The Vice President’s post in DUSU was won by Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, while ABVP’s Riya Chhawadi won the Secretary’s post and ABVP’s Lakshyaraj Singh won the Joint Secretary’s post.

A voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded during polling held on Friday, according to data received from the 52 polling centres across Delhi University. The turnout was the highest recorded in the past three years. In comparison, the voter turnout last year stood at 39.5 per cent.

--IANS

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