Jharkhand protest enters 21st day, Devendra Nath Mahto appeals govt to 'save soul of state'

Ranchi, Aug 14 (IANS) As the ongoing agitation in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) continued for the 21st day on Friday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto appealed the JMM-led government to "save the soul" of the state.

Mahto, who is leading the agitation in Ranchi and has been hospitalised following health deterioration due to his hunger strike, said: "This is more painful than my physical suffering. Jobs are being given through leaked examination papers, cheating and favouritism. By selling jobs in Jharkhand, the soul of the state is being sold. I urge everyone not to let the movement weaken under any circumstances and to protect the dignity of Jharkhand."

In a video message, he urged the government and the administration to "save the soul of Jharkhand". Referring to the JMM-led regime, he said: "Power may come and go in a democracy but don't blindly follow orders."

Moreover, Mahto cautioned that "some elements were attempting to change the direction of the students' agitation", which he raised with "much difficulties".

A protester, Khush Mahto, said he has been on hunger strike for 10 days now.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Today is the 10th day of my hunger strike. Our health is continuously deteriorating. My condition had worsened considerably, especially on the sixth day. I was urgently admitted to Sadar Hospital, where I was examined by a medical team. After I felt a little better, I went to the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest on August 10. I had not been discharged from the hospital, but I still managed to leave and participate in the protest."

Maintaining that talks are constantly taking place between the agitators and the state government, he stated that more students across the country are joining the protest and that the demonstration will continue till all of their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the protesters have planned to take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Independence Day tomorrow.

Ravindra Kumar Paswan told IANS that the indefinite agitation will continue, while adding: "Tomorrow is August 15, so we will take out a grand Tiranga Yatra. This Tiranga Yatra will show the government that we all have the feeling of patriotic spirit and when such students hit the streets, the government should be serious about our demands."

--IANS

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