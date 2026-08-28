Jennifer Lopez turns bathtub into her ‘office’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez gave a glimpse into her rather unconventional work setup as she shared a picture of herself working

The actress-singer took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself working on her laptop while relaxing in a bathtub.

The singer-actress captioned the post: “Today’s office.”

Meanwhile, Lopez was recently seen in Office Romance. The film was directed by Ol Parker, written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly and starring Jennifer Lopez and Goldstein.

It followed an Iron-fisted President and CEO of Air Cruz Jackie Cruz runs the company with rigid control, including a no-fraternization policy for all, which is put to the test when she and a new lawyer who begins working for her are mutually irresistibly attracted.

Her next is Ice Age: Boiling Point, an animated adventure comedy film directed by John C. Donkin. It is the sixth main installment in the Ice Age film series, the sequel to Ice Age: Collision Course and the seventh installment overall.

The film features Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Simon Pegg, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Lopez reprising their roles from the previous films.

Lopez made her acting debut in 1986 with “My Little Girl” and then she was seen “In Living Color” before shooting to fame with the 1997 biopic Selena.

The singer-actress had shared pictures from her Italian holiday with twins Emme and Max before they head to college.

JLo is a proud mother of twins, Emme and Max, whom she welcomed with singer Marc Anthony in February 2008. The siblings have often appeared alongside JLo at public events and on social media, reflecting their close-knit family bond.

JLo and Marc Anthony announced their separation in July 2011 after seven years of marriage. The couple called it a difficult but amicable decision. Anthony filed for divorce in April 2012, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized in June 2014.

The couple agreed to joint legal custody of their twins, while the actress-singer retained primary physical custody. The actress-singer went on to marry Hollywood star Ben Affleck. They first met while filming Gigli in 2002 and quickly became engaged, earning the media nickname "Bennifer”.

However, intense public scrutiny led them to postpone their wedding before ultimately ending their relationship in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021, and married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

--IANS

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