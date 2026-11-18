Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez finally seems to have cut loose after years of living as a "serial monogamist". She shared that she is "feeling wild" as she progresses in life.

The 57-year-old icon, who has previously been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck, has been getting used to being single after her divorce from ‘The Odyssey’ actor was finalised early last year.

She recently appeared on ‘The Friends Keep Secrets’ podcast, where she said, "I was a serial kind of monogamist, one after the other, trying to find the thing, hoping that this was it. I'm feeling wild”.

JLo, who has 18-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc, is embracing being on her own, after spending a long time looking for stability in her relationships.

She shared, "I really realise now that I was searching for grounding. I had been famous for a while. I felt kind of adrift in the world. It’s a lonely life. People think that you’re always surrounded by people and everything, but somehow it’s lonely”.

The actress-singer found herself looking for a partner who wanted to spend time with her, instead of any ulterior motive or professional obligation.

She said, “I think that was a big part of it for me. I can look back at these situations, even as painful as some of them were, so bad, like life-shifting pain and hurt. I can look back and be like, ‘I loved completely. I acted in a way that I’m proud of as a human, and I didn’t treat anybody in any ways that I would be ashamed of’. When we go through hard things like that, it’s easy to be like ‘F*** this’ ... But you can’t”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve always kind of held myself to that kind of standard for myself. "It’s like be the best person that you can be right now, every single time, especially when it’s hard”.

Meanwhile, JLo recently explained that Proof of Love, her latest single, is a "beautiful song" about the "duality" of love and romance.

--IANS

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