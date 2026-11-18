Jerusalem, Nov 18 (IANS) Israel head coach Ran Ben Shimon has stepped down from his position following the team’s disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign, which saw them finish bottom of League B, Group 3, the Israel Football Association (IFA) confirmed on Wednesday.

Ben Shimon’s resignation came a day after Israel played out a 1-1 draw against Austria in their final group-stage fixture on Tuesday. Israel finished their six-match campaign with four points, behind Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Kosovo.

Israel, who competed in League A during the 2024/25 edition of the competition, will now have to play a playoff to retain their place in League B. According to Israeli broadcaster N12, it was the first time since 1965 that the national team had gone without a win in the group stage of a competitive campaign, reports Xinhua

Ben Shimon, who took charge of the national team in May 2024, also failed to guide Israel to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Explaining his decision to step down, the 55-year-old said the pressure surrounding the team had made it difficult for him to continue fulfilling his responsibilities effectively.

“Recently, a situation has developed that no longer allows me to fulfil my role effectively,” Ben Shimon said.

“The extraordinary emotional pressure following the painful defeat to Ireland, together with the public atmosphere surrounding the team, made it difficult for me to focus on preparing the players professionally,” he added.

According to reports in Israeli media, Ben Shimon is expected to take over as head coach of Maccabi Haifa following the recent resignation of Barak Bakhar.

During his managerial career, Ben Shimon coached Cyprus between 2017 and 2020 and also had stints with Cypriot club AEK Larnaca and seven Israeli clubs.

Before moving into management, Ben Shimon enjoyed a playing career as a central defender and represented Israel in 34 international appearances.

--IANS

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