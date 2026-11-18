New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the growing momentum in India-UK bilateral relations guided by Vision 2035 and strengthened by the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2026.

During a meeting with Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate in New Delhi, PM Modi also commended the work of the Earthshot Prize in encouraging innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Earthshot recognising Indian innovators and their contributions to addressing global environmental challenges, including at the awards ceremony held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize’s efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

"Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world," he added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including cooperation in defence, health, education, fin-tech and people-to-people ties.

"Prime Minister also conveyed his warm regards to His Majesty King Charles III and to Prime Minister Andy Burnham," the PMO stated.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony as part of their three-day visit to India.

The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Tuesday before travelling to New Delhi.

This is Prince William and Princess Kate's second official visit to India, following their first trip to the country in April 2016.

Prince William said that he and Princess Kate are "delighted" to be in India and mentioned that India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot in the past six years.

He said that Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country," Prince William said in a statement on X.

"It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share," he added.

Founded by the Prince of Wales, the Earthshot Prize seeks to identify, recognise and support innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. These include climate change, waste management, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

The prize announces five winners every year, with each recipient receiving £1 million, equivalent to approximately USD 1.3 million, to support and expand their initiatives.

--IANS

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