August 03, 2026 11:19 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Lopez recreates Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ at same Venice location

Jennifer Lopez recreates Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ at same Venice location

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Queen Of Pop Madonna’s iconic Like a Virgin by recreating one of the music video’s most memorable moments at the same Venice canal location.

Lopez shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen swaying and recreating the song on a gondola ride beneath the city's historic bridge.

“I had to do it…” she wrote in the caption.

"Like a Virgin" is from Madonna’s second studio album, Like a Virgin, which was released in 1984. The song was written and composed by Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg.

A dance song with two hooks, Madonna sings in a high register while a continuous arrangement of synths is heard along the bassline. The song's lyrics are ambiguous, consisting of hidden innuendos and open to various interpretations.

The accompanying music video was directed by Mary Lambert, and showed Madonna sailing down the canals of Venice in a gondola, as well as roaming around a castle wearing a white wedding dress.

"Like a Virgin" has been covered and parodied by a number of artists, including Elton John and "Weird Al" Yankovic. It has also been sung or referenced in feature films and TV shows such as Reservoir Dogs, Moulin Rouge! and Glee.

Meanwhile, Lopez was recently seen in Office Romance. The film was directed by Ol Parker, written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly and starring Jennifer Lopez and Goldstein.

It followed an Iron-fisted President and CEO of Air Cruz Jackie Cruz runs the company with rigid control, including a no-fraternization policy for all, which is put to the test when she and a new lawyer who begins working for her are mutually irresistibly attracted.

Her next is Ice Age: Boiling Point, an animated adventure comedy film directed by John C. Donkin. It is the sixth main installment in the Ice Age film series, the sequel to Ice Age: Collision Course and the seventh installment overall.

The film features Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Simon Pegg, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Lopez reprising their roles from the previous films.

--IANS

dc/

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