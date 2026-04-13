Jennifer Lopez: My happy era is rewriting everything

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Grammy winner Jennifer Lopez performed at the iconic music festival Coachella for the very first time and said that her “happy era” is “rewriting everything” for her.

JLO, who had the most fun day at the festival, shared a video of her performance along with French DJ and record producer David Guetta in California. She was seen performing on their number Save Me Tonight.

“The most fun day!! Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special. My happy era is rewriting everything. Don’t ever stop surprising yourself,” she wrote.

Talking about Coachella, the festival, which featured a myriad genres of music including rock, pop, hip-hop and EDM alongside multiple stages, was founded in 1999 and takes place over two weekends in April.

Lopez had earlier spoken about being “happy” as she returns tp her ‘rom-com era’ with her upcoming film Office Romance. It was on April 11, when she shared some “never before seen” moments from her 2002 romantic comedy film “Maid In Manhattan.”

She captioned the post: “Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher. So many feelings! Such wonderful memories! And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It’s OUR Happy Era!!! @SonyPictures #RevolutionStudios @egt239.”

Maid in Manhattan was based on a story by John Hughes. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. In the film, a hotel maid and a high-profile politician fall in love. The film was a box office success.

It followed the story of a struggling singer-mother named Marisa Ventura, who works as a maid at a luxury hotel in the Big Apple to make ends meet. However, after trying on a designer coat of a guest, she is mistaken for a wealthy politician who falls in love with her.

Office Romance is an upcoming American romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker. It also stars Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale and Rick Hoffman, among many others.

--IANS

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