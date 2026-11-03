November 03, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Hudson pays ode to Matthew Wright, longtime collaborator on her chat show

Jennifer Hudson pays ode to Matthew Wright, longtime collaborator on her chat show

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson has remembered her longtime daytime television producer Matthew Wright. The producer passed away recently, and the singer-actress took to her Instagram, and shared a heartfelt post for him.

Hudson credited Matthew for helping launch her chat show, ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’. She shared 2 pictures of herself sharing the frame with Matthew on the set of her daytime TV show. The 2nd picture shows her and Matthew behind the scenes as she sat down and looked down at a cue card. The producer could be seen pointing to the card as he stood next to her.

She wrote in the caption, “So saddened by the loss of Matt Wright, one of our former producers who helped launch @jenniferhudsonshow. He was just back to visit on Thursday for our Halloween show”.

She further mentioned, “He made such a huge impact on so many people in this industry and beyond! My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Matt”.

Prior to this, actress and show host Ellen DeGeneres also paid a tribute to Matthew. She took to her Instagram, and shared a video mourning the demise of the producer, who also worked as an executive producer on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for 16 years.

She said, “He was an amazing guy. He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind. He was the part of our show that, I mean, everyone loved him”.

“I loved him. And it’s just shocking, it’s shocking. We’re gonna miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show”, she added.

--IANS

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