CWG 2026: Jadumani Singh storms into men’s 55kg boxing semifinals, assures India of another medal

Glasgow, July 28 (IANS) Indian boxer Mandengbam Jadumani Singh assured the country of at least a bronze medal after outclassing Mwale Mwengo in the men’s 55kg quarterfinals in the boxing competitions at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday. He is the third Indian boxer to reach the semifinals on Tuesday, joining Preeti and Priya in the last four stage of their respective weight categories.

Jadumani delivered a composed and technically sound performance to register a unanimous 5-0 victory on points, booking his place in the semifinals. Since both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, the Manipur boxer has guaranteed India another podium finish.

The judges’ scorecards reflected Jadumani’s dominance throughout the contest. Three judges awarded him a convincing 30-27, while the remaining two scored the bout 29-28 in his favour.

The Indian boxer controlled the opening two rounds with sharp combinations, effective footwork and clean scoring punches. Although his opponent responded strongly in the final round on a couple of scorecards, Jadumani maintained his composure to seal the contest comfortably.

With the victory, Jadumani moved one step closer to the gold medal and strengthened India’s boxing campaign in Glasgow. He will now face a tougher challenge in the semifinals as he looks to secure a place in the gold-medal bout.

The result adds to India’s growing medal tally in boxing and underlines the depth of the country’s contingent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the day, Priya stormed into the women’s 60kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell 4-1 on points in the quarterfinals and assured the country at least a bronze medal.

Competing in front of a partisan home crowd, Priya showed remarkable composure after dropping the opening round on four of the five judges’ scorecards. She bounced back strongly to dominate the second and third rounds with sharp combinations, effective counter-attacks and superior ring control.

Four judges scored the contest 28-27 in Priya’s favour, while the fifth awarded her a commanding 29-26 verdict, sealing a convincing 4-1 split decision victory.

With the win, the Indian boxer advanced to the semifinals and moved within one victory of securing a place in the gold-medal bout. As per Commonwealth Games boxing rules, a semifinal berth guarantees at least a bronze medal, adding another medal to India’s tally in Glasgow.

Another boxer, Preeti, secured a bronze medal after cruising into the women’s 54kg semifinals with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland.

The Indian pugilist outclassed Clyde in every round to register a comprehensive 5-0 win on points in the quarterfinal bout at SEC Hall 5.

Preeti dictated the contest from the opening bell, using her superior speed, accuracy and ring control to keep her opponent on the back foot. She won all three rounds on the scorecards of each of the five judges, leaving no doubt about the outcome.

The scoreboard reflected her dominance, with the judges awarding the bout 30-25, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian boxer. Clyde also suffered three knockdowns during the contest, underlining Preeti’s complete control of the bout.

The victory follows another impressive performance in the Round of 16, where Preeti advanced after the referee stopped the contest in the second round against Malawi’s Mtenje.

--IANS

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