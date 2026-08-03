Jeet: ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ has been one of the most challenging films of my career

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) As the trailer of ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ was unveiled, Bengali superstar Jeet shared that his upcoming film has been one of the most challenging films of my career, both physically and emotionally.

Jeet said, "The response to the trailer has been truly overwhelming, and I'm grateful for all the love and appreciation it has received. Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat has been one of the most challenging films of my career, both physically and emotionally.”

“Director Pathikrit Basu's vision and conviction inspired me to push my limits at every step. I sincerely hope audiences embrace the film with the same love when it releases in theatres on 14th August."

The trailer of Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat showcases the journey of the legendary Anant Singh. This film is not just the story of Anant Singh.

It is the story of an ideology, a philosophy, a relentless fight, and the difficult questions history leaves behind. As time passes, history often reveals those answers with greater clarity.

He added: "I’m truly delighted that we’ve chosen the Alipore Jail Museum for our trailer launch. It’s a place steeped in history, a place that witnessed the lives, struggles, and sacrifices of countless revolutionaries.”

“It is a journey of conviction, conflict, and perspective that remains profoundly relevant even today. And that is what this film is all about".

Directed by Pathikrit Basu, the film brings to life the fascinating and lesser-known story of Anant Singh. The film hits the theatres on August 14.

In a career spanning over two decades, Jeet has acted in 57 films Since Chandu and is one of the most commercially successful actors in Bengali cinema, also being amongst the highest paid actors in West Bengal, India.

His first acting project was opposite Sudipta Chakraborty in Bishnu Palchoudhuri's Hindi TV series Vish Briksha in 1994, which was based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's celebrated Bengali novel Bishabriksha.

After a string of roles in television, he made his big screen debut with Chandu. He was catapulted to stardom after he portrayed the lead in Sathi in 2002, which became one of the highest-grossing Bengali films of all time.

--IANS

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