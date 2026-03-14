Jayasurya-starrer 'Aadu 3' cleared for release with a 'U' certificate

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Midhun Manuel Thomas's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1', featuring actor Jayasurya in the lead, for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

Actor Jayasurya took to his Instagram page to share the news. He wrote, "AAD'U' !Aadu 3 censored with a Clean U. Enter a new world on #March19. #ReleasingWorldwide."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently dismissed rumours of the film's release being postponed.

Production houses, Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, which are producing the film together, had issued a joint statement in this regard.

In their statement, the production houses had said, " 'Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1' has been crafted with immense love, laughter, and a deep sense of gratitude for the audience who embraced the 'Aadu' franchise and transformed it into a cult classic it is today."

They further said, "Over the past few days, we have been closely monitoring global developments. We know many of you have reached out with concerns regarding a potential postponement of our release. After careful consideration of various factors including the vital need for our industry to thrive during these challenging times - we are glad to confirm that Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1 will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026."

The makers had gone on to say that the journey of bringing this film to life had not been without its set of challenges. However, they pointed out that through the challenges, the passion of their team and the constant support of audiences had kept them moving forward.

"In times like these, we believe storytelling has the power to bring people together. The 'Aadu' franchise has always celebrated friendship, joy, chaos, and the healing power of laughter. We stand for peace, love, and happiness, and hope stories continue to unite us all," the makers had said.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the media fraternity for their continued support.We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones back to cinemas to experience this ride on a brand-new canvas with a fresh take on the genre," they added.

For the unaware, 'Aadu 3 : One Last Ride, Part 1' will, apart from Jayasurya, also feature actors Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Harikrishnan and Bhagath Manuel.

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film has cinematography by Akhil George and music by Shaan Rahman. Background score for the film is by Dawn Vincent and editing in by Lijo Paul.

--IANS

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