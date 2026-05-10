When Dharmendra recalled the unique breakfast offered by Shammi Kapoor

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Late Shammi Kapoor, one of the most energetic actors of his time, was known for his zest for life. Just like all the Kapoors, Shammi Kapoor also had a special place in his heart for food.

Sharing a fun incident, Dharmendra had once revealed how Shammi Kapoor offered him a special breakfast, comprising just eggs and brandy.

During his appearance on the singing reality show, "Indian Idol 13", Dharmendra had shared, "I was once going for a shoot to Srinagar with Nutan, and we had to reach early."

As he was on his way, Shammi Kapoor asked the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, "Have you done your breakfast?"

Even though Dharmendra informed him that he had already had breakfast, Shammi Kapoor insisted on having some more.

For breakfast, the 'Junglee' actor simply broke two eggs in a glass, added some brandy to it, and offered it to Dharmendra.

For those who do not know, Shammi Kapoor and Dharmendra have shared the screen in "Hukumat in 1987.

Made under the direction of Anil Sharma, the film became the highest-grossing Bollywood drama of 1987. The movie was even remade in Tamil with the name "Puthiya Vaanam".

The two legends once again shared screen space in 1991 in "Mast Kalandar".

Helmed by Rahul Rawail, the project is remembered for being the first Bollywood film picturing an openly gay character, Pinku, which was essayed by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence.

A couple of days before his demise, he had been hospitalised after complaining of respiratory issues and was later discharged after receiving the necessary treatment. However, unfortunately, his condition worsened later on.

Meanwhile, Shammi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on 14 August 2011 due to chronic kidney failure.

--IANS

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