Golf tourism getting major push in Kashmir, says Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, May 10 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that golf tourism is getting a major push in Kashmir as several national-level golfing events are being planned here this year.

Asserting that Kashmir’s golf courses are among the finest in the country, Abdullah said that the government is planning more national-level golfing events to promote Kashmir as a premier golfing destination.

Interacting with the media after inaugurating the India Golf Carnival 2026 at the Royal Springs Golf Course here, he said Kashmir shares a long and historic association with golf and possesses world-class golfing infrastructure.

"Kashmir has a very old relationship with golf. If you look at the most beautiful golf courses in the country, Kashmir’s courses in Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam can easily be counted among them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is focusing on encouraging local golfers while simultaneously using the sport to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This tournament is another step towards promoting golf in Kashmir. We want to encourage our local golfers and also inspire a new generation of young players to take up the sport," he said.

Omar Abdullah said more than 100 golfers, including participants from different parts of the country, took part in the tournament, reflecting Kashmir’s growing attraction as a golfing destination.

He said golfers from outside Jammu and Kashmir have increasingly started visiting Srinagar during long weekends specifically to play golf, expressing hope that such sporting activities would further strengthen the tourism sector.

"In North India, whenever there is a long weekend, many golfers are now coming to Srinagar just to play golf. We hope tourism will definitely benefit from this trend," he said.

The Chief Minister further said the government, in coordination with tourism authorities and event organisers, is planning more such events in future to place Kashmir prominently on the national and global golfing map.

"Our aim is to organise as many events as possible so that both local golfers and golfers from outside Kashmir can come together and play here. We want to keep our golf courses at par with the best in the country," he added.

--IANS

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