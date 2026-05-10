Vijay promises clean governance, women‘s safety, and welfare in first address as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) In an emotional and politically charged first address after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay promised transparent governance, women’s safety, welfare-oriented administration, and a corruption-free government, while thanking the people for placing their trust in him.

Addressing a massive gathering shortly after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay said he rose from ordinary circumstances and was not born into political privilege.

"Greetings to everyone who resides in my heart," he began, and went on to recall his long journey from cinema to politics. He said he was the son of an assistant film director and understood poverty and hunger firsthand.

"I am not someone who comes from a royal political background. I am one among you. I feel like your son, your brother, your younger sibling. It is because you felt the same way that you brought me to this position," he said.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister became emotional while thanking the people for standing by him through criticism, humiliation and political attacks. He said the overwhelming public support had transformed C. Joseph Vijay from an individual into a larger political reality.

Vijay admitted that Tamil Nadu was facing a severe financial crisis and revealed that the state was burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. He said the full extent of the financial condition could only be understood after closely examining the administration from within.

"I will release a white paper on the state’s financial condition before moving forward with major decisions," he announced.

Seeking patience from the people, Vijay described the mandate as a "huge responsibility" and assured that his government would focus on women’s safety, eliminating narcotics, strengthening ration distribution, healthcare, drinking water supply and road infrastructure.

"Whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people of Tamil Nadu are my people," he declared.

In a strong statement against corruption, Vijay vowed that not even "a single paisa" of public money would be misused under his administration.

"Vijay will not commit any mistake, and he will not allow wrongdoing," he asserted.

He also sent a message to political rivals, saying those who believed they could destabilise the government through "political games" should abandon such hopes.

"There is only one power centre here," he stressed.

Vijay concluded his speech by thanking women, youth, farmers, teachers, government employees, fishermen, children, alliance partners and TVK cadres, calling the new government "a fresh beginning" for Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/vd