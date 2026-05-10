Nigar Sultana to lead 15-member Bangladesh team in Women's T20 WC

Dhaka, May 10 (IANS) Bangladesh on Sunday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the team once again. Spinner Nahida Akter has been named vice-captain as Bangladesh prepares for their seventh appearance in the global tournament.

The team enters the competition with confidence after a strong performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier earlier this year. They remained unbeaten during both the group stage and Super Six phase to secure qualification, highlighting their growing consistency in this format.

They will also aim to build on the positives from the previous edition of the tournament in 2024, where they started their campaign with a memorable 16-run victory over Scotland women's national cricket team. Over the years, Bangladesh has developed into a competitive T20 team, with a balanced squad that includes both experienced players and promising young talent.

Captain Nigar Sultana will once again lead with the bat. The bowling attack will depend on Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, and Marufa Akter. Young players like Shorna Akter and Dilara Akter are also expected to contribute significantly during the tournament.

Before the World Cup begins, Bangladesh will travel to Edinburgh on May 25 for a tri-series featuring Scotland and Netherlands. They will then head to Loughborough for their official warm-up matches before the main event.

Bangladesh will kick off their World Cup campaign against Netherlands on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. They will then play against Australia on June 17 at Headingley. Following that, they will face Pakistan on June 20 at Hampshire Bowl.

Bangladesh will take on India at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 25 before concluding their group-stage matches against South Africa women's national cricket team at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 28.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Nahida Akter (vice captain), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, and Tajnehar.

Schedule:

June 14, Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston, Birmingham

June 17, Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds

June 20, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

June 25, India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

June 28, South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

--IANS

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