May 10, 2026 2:11 PM हिंदी

Neha Dhupia says 'Who would have thought' on completing 8 years of marital bliss with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia says 'Who would have thought' on completing 8 years of marital bliss with Angad Bedi

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completed 8 years of marital bliss on Sunday.

Marking the occasion, Neha took to her official Insta account and published a couple of unseen photos with her husband.

Expressing her love for the 'Pink' actor, she went on to write on the photo-sharing app, "#happy 8 to us baby …. Who would have thought … we’d have so many adventures together !!!! I love you my love …. #happyanniversary @angadbedi (sic)."

Reacting to the lovey-dovey post by his ladylove, Angad shared a comment that read, "Love you now and forever baby @nehadhupia (sic)".

Many members from the film fraternity, including Patralekhaa, Maniesh Paul, Saba Pataudi, Neelam Kothari, Saqib Saleem, and Maheep Kapoor, also used the comment section to wish Neha and Angad on their wedding anniversary.

Neha and Angad got married during a private ceremony on 10 May 2018 in the presence of close family and friends.

Entering the next chapter of their lives, on 18 November 2018, these two were blessed with their first child, baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Following this, on 3 October 2021, Neha and Angad became parents for the second time, as they were blessed with a baby boy Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Meanwhile, Neha opened up about her pregnancy journey during her recent appearance on actress Parineeti Chopra’s talk show, "Mom Talks".

The 'Tumhari Sulu' actress shared that her contractions began while she was shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

She further talked about her decision to keep on working until eight-and-a-half months pregnant, as she wanted to keep up with her professional commitments.

The two ladies also discussed the pressures faced by working mothers.

Shedding light on the societal expectations from a new mother, Neha shared, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much.”

--IANS

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